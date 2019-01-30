Stalker Arrested in Big Lake Following Extended Incident Tuesday Night

A Palmer stalker in Big Lake was arrested and charged with multiple counts following an incident in Big Lake late Tuesday night.
The call was received by AST at 10:15 pm reporting the incident and troopers responded and opened an investigation. The details of the incident and the identity of the suspect were revealed through interviews with the victims.
According to the report, 39-year-old Miles J Walker, who is on conditions of release not to contact the victim in connection to a Domestic Violence case earlier this month, attempted to contact that victim at a business at mile 5 of Big Lake Road.
Following that initial attempted contact, Walker proceeded to follow her and an adult male “throughout the Big Lake area” and ultimately blocked their vehicle in on a residential road in Big Lake.
After stopping them, Walker began arguing with them but then inadvertently got his vehicle stuck in the ditch allowing the victim to escape from the area.
911 was called and Walker was located at a nearby residence and arrested on charges of Assault IV, Violating Conditions of Release, Unlawful Contact, Stalking, and Harassment. He was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer.