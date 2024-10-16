‘Starvation Has Become a Lethal Weapon’: Up to 21,000 Dying Daily From War-Fueled Hunger





“Today’s food crises are largely manufactured,” said an Oxfam campaigner, pointing to Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon of war in the Gaza Strip.

An Oxfam report published Wednesday estimates that war-fueled hunger is likely killing as many as 21,000 people per day in dozens of countries as parties to global conflicts weaponize starvation against children and other vulnerable people in Gaza, Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia, and elsewhere.

Food Wars, published to mark World Food Day, finds that nearly 278 million people across 54 war-torn countries faced crisis-level hunger last year. That population accounts for 99% of the people facing crisis-level hunger worldwide.

War, according to the new report, was a “major cause of food insecurity” in each of the 54 countries examined, “although in some of them, weather extremes or economic shocks may have been the principal driver.”

“As conflict rages around the world, starvation has become a lethal weapon wielded by warring parties against international laws, causing an alarming rise in human deaths and suffering,” said Emily Farr, Oxfam’s food and economic security lead. “That civilians continue to be subjected to such slow death in the 21st Century is a collective failure.”

Farr added that “today’s food crises are largely manufactured,” noting that “nearly half a million people in Gaza—where 83% of food aid needed is currently not reaching them—and over three-quarters of a million in Sudan are currently starving as the deadly impact of wars on food will likely be felt for generations.”

Oxfam, other humanitarian groups, and United Nations experts have accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of warfare against Gaza’s population, much of which is facing famine conditions as the U.S.-armed Israeli military continues to obstruct the flow of lifesaving aid and attack food distribution centers.

On Tuesday, Oxfam warned that northern Gaza “is being erased” and “civilians are being starved and bombed in their homes and their tents” by Israeli forces.

“This is not an evacuation—this is forced displacement under gunfire,” Oxfam said.