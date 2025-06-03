‘Hope He Smirks in Hell’: Biden Spox Matt Miller Panned for Finally Acknowledging Israeli War Crimes





“The most cynical aspect of it all is that he is deluded enough to believe that now admitting what he knew all along makes him look principled,” said one critic.



Matthew Miller—the former U.S. State Department spokesperson who smirked and lied his way through the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s annihilation of Gaza—now acknowledges that Israel has committed war crimes, but for many critics his admission is “too little, too late,” as one critic said Tuesday.

Asked Monday by Sky News “Trump 100” podcast host Mark Stone whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza—as alleged by a growing number of experts and in an ongoing International Court of Justice case—Miller said: “I don’t think it’s a genocide, but I think it is without a doubt true that Israel has committed war crimes.”

“‘Just following orders’ alibi lost its efficacy after 1945.”

When Stone said that “you wouldn’t have said that at the podium” during his Biden administration tenure, Miller replied: “When you’re at the podium, you’re not expressing your personal opinion. You’re expressing the conclusions of the United States government.”

Numerous online critics blasted Miller’s ” just following orders” reply, with some noting that a number of State Department officials resigned in opposition to the Biden administration’s support for Israel.

“Miller is a war criminal,” Indian author and scholar Sunny Singh said, pointing to the legal principle established during the post-World War II Nuremberg Trials of Nazi officials stating that “the fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him.”

Another academic, Oxford University professor and lawyer Alonso Gurmendi Dunkelberg, said that “Miller is a despicable person who willingly accepted to be the face of a genocide to provide cover for one of the most horrific mass atrocities of this century and is now trying to escape a sinking ship. He is irredeemable.”

The Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project said on social media: “For months on end, in his position as State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller lied through his teeth by denying Israel’s war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza. Too little, too late, Matt, to finally admit it.”

Entrepreneur-turned-commentator Arnaud Bertrand called Miller the “lowest of the low” in a lengthy social media post.

“Miller was quite literally the face of the U.S. covering for Israel, denying their war crimes on the podium day in and day out, all with his characteristic smirk,” Bertrand said. “And NOW, after tens of thousands of women and children were massacred, he says he actually knew full well he was lying to the public, but that he was just doing his job and following orders.”

“And the most cynical aspect of it all is that he is deluded enough to believe that now admitting what he knew all along makes him look principled,” Bertrand added. “We’re seeing more and more cases like his as the scale of the horrors that happened—and are still happening—in Gaza is becoming more and more impossible to deny. They’re nothing more than opportunists trying to salvage their reputations on the graves of those they helped kill.”

Miller’s acknowledgment of Israeli war crimes marks a stark departure from what he typically said during many of his press briefings, when he repeatedly said that the Biden administration determined Israel was not breaking international law. Israel’s conduct in the war prompted the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged extermination and weaponized starvation—

Even as the Biden administration received hundreds of reports that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were using U.S.-supplied weapons to kill and maim thousands of Palestinian civilians, Miller kept pushing the false narrative that Israel was not committing war crimes, despite internal department findings and outside expert assessments.

Miller went even further, accusing United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese of antisemitism in a bid to discredit her criticism of Israel and its U.S. and Western enablers, whom she called the “axis of genocide.”

During one contentious exchange with journalist Sam Husseini, Miller acknowledged what many experts including in the Biden administration had warned: that the actual death toll in Gaza “could very well be more” than the roughly 38,000 Palestinians that the Gaza Health Ministry reported at the time. Asked by Husseini about a peer-reviewed study in the prestigious U.K. medical journal The Lancetestimating up to 186,000 indirect deaths in Gaza, Miller stumbled through his attempt at a response.

“You’re smirking as you say that,” Husseini said, giving birth to the “Count Smirkula” meme that dogged Miller for the rest of his tenure.

“Count Smirkula, Ma[t]thew Miller, stood on the podium day in and day out, denying Israel’s war crimes,” Palestinian engineer and researcher Bashar Zapen noted on social media. “The U.S. knew. Biden knew. Miller knew. He smirked every time he lied. Hope he smirks in hell.”

Miller also said during the Sky News interview that there were “debates” about whether to suspend arms transfers to Israel, “and you saw at times us hold back certain arms while we negotiated the use of those arms.”

However, at the time Miller denied that the Biden administration was considering any suspension of the billions of dollars in U.S. armed aid to Israel, which included bombs used in some of the deadliest IDF massacres in Gaza, such as the October 31, 2023 bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp with 2,000-pound bombs in which at least 126 civilians were killed in a bid to assassinate a single Hamas commander.

The Biden administration knew that the IDF had lifted all curbs on civilian harm following the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack, explicitly allowing the killing of an unlimited number of civilians in order to eliminate any Hamas member, no matter how low-ranking. Faced with growing congressional opposition to sending arms to Israel, the Biden administration repeatedly bypassed Congress to keep the armaments flowing.

The staggering Gaza death toll eventually prompted the Biden administration to temporarily suspend shipment of some arms including 2,000-pound bombs. But the shipments soon resumed and the death toll in Gaza—which now reportedly stands at more than 54,500 after nearly 20 months of Israel’s onslaught and starvation-inducing siege—continued to rise.

Journalists—hundreds of whom have been killed or maimed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023—were particularly dismissive of Miller’s acknowledgment.

“Zero respect for Matthew Miller,” Washington Post opinion columnist Rana Ayyub wrote on the social media site X. “Day after day, he defended war crimes, gaslit the suffering of Gazans, and helped shape public opinion to justify atrocities—including the killing of journalists.”

Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed said on the same site that “we will also never forgive and forget you, and you will always be remembered as the smirker of the Gaza Genocide.”

“You also must be held accountable,” he added.

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



