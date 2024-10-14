State Board of Education Approves Cell Phone Model Policy Resolution at Quarterly Meeting





ANCHORAGE, AK — The State Board of Education held a quarterly board meeting last week in Wasilla at Mat-Su Central. Along with other business, it proposed and adopted a resolution charging the Department of Education and Early Development with the development and presentation of a comprehensive model policy limiting the use of cellular phones and other electronic communication devices during class hours in Alaska’s schools.

This resolution was proposed in the interest of fostering an environment conducive to learning, safety, and the holistic development of students, supported by substantial research demonstrating the positive impact of restricting cellular device usage during school hours.

“Research has demonstrated that there are clear improvements in student learning when cell phones are not allowed in class,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I applaud the State Board of Education for advancing this resolution, and I hope all of Alaska’s local school boards seriously consider updating school cell phone policies to improve student learning.”

“Limiting cell phone use in schools isn’t just about setting rules—it’s about creating a collective commitment to the health, safety, and achievement of Alaska’s youth. Leaving this to individual teachers or families sets them up for failure—in the ever-present social media world, supporting one message about the focus of learning and engagement in schools will matter most in supporting our young people,” DEED Commissioner Deena Bishop said.

On Tuesday, October 8, the Board met in Wasilla at Mat-Su Central. The Board heard presentations on Generative AI in Education, toured Wasilla High School and Snowshoe Elementary School, and conducted committee meetings.

On Wednesday, October 9, the Board met again at Mat-Su Central. New member Kimberly Bergey was sworn in. The Board heard committee reports and received updates on the following: the Office of Education Advocacy, Alaska Reads Act Highlights, Teacher Recruitment and Retention, and Legislative and Budget Updates. Additional presentations were provided from the Mat-Su Borough School District, the Student Representative to the School Board, and on Regulations for Social Studies.

A resolution on Cell Phone Restrictions was introduced, and Regulations for Adoption Broadband Assistance Grant Regulations, Regulations for Social Studies, and Office of Education Advocacy were proposed. All are open for public comment.

A message from Second Vice-Chair Lorri Van Diest:

“We had two very good days of meetings. The professional development time was well spent with school tours of Wasilla High School’s CTE programs and Snowshoe Elementary’s reading progress. It was a highlight to be read to by a first-grade student, and to see Heggerty [a phonemic awareness and phonics program] put into action by exceptional teachers. I’m looking forward to reviewing the guidance developed by DEED on cell phone restrictions during school time. A big thank you to Mat Su Central for hosting us and to Mat Su’s Nutrition Services for delicious meals.”

The Board’s next scheduled meeting is a virtual meeting to hear the Commissioner’s Report on December 5, 2024.

