State Capitol re-opens to Alaskans effective immediately







Rep. Hannan: 'I look forward to seeing my friends, neighbors, and constituents back in their Capitol building'

JUNEAU – The joint House-Senate committee that manages the operations of the Legislature unanimously agreed to reopen the Alaska State Capitol to members of the public.

The decision by the Legislative Council means the Capitol will re-open effective immediately, a decision that formally ends the policy put in place to ensure the legislative session would not be interrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks.

“I look forward to seeing my friends, neighbors, and constituents back in their Capitol building,” said Rep. Sara Hannan (D-Juneau), chair of the Legislative Council. “Today is another sign that life is returning to normal. I thank Alaskans for their patience, understanding and sacrifice. The hardworking building staff also deserves praise for stepping up and working overtime throughout the pandemic to create a safe work environment.”

Alaskans can now enter the building during business hours.






