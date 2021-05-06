State Delivers Drinking Water to Tuluksak







JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM) is delivering nearly 1,300 gallons of drinking water to Tuluksak Monday in response to a request from the community. The temporary water filtration system in the community will be taken offline as moving ice from river breakup could damage the inlet to the system. Two of the 10 pallets arrived Monday, with more arriving in coming days.

Tuluksak has been using a temporary water filtration system for community water since a fire destroyed the community’s washeteria and main watering point in January.

The 10 pallets of water, weighing nearly 11,000 pounds will be stored at the school, which is also the community’s designated shelter location should it be needed for any flooding during the spring river breakup. DHS&EM will continue providing drinking water to support the community until an interim water treatment plant can be delivered and installed in Tuluksak.

DHS&EM remains in close contact with Tuluksak and many other communities along the Kuskokwim and Yukon rivers as the division conducts its annual River Watch program. The program includes aerial surveillance of the rivers to monitor for potential ice jam flooding during the river breakup.

