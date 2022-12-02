State Fire Marshal Warns of Dangers Posed by Heating Sources





Wood and oil stoves, space heaters, and heat lamps can cause fires if used improperly

(Anchorage, AK) – As temperatures continue to drop across the state, many Alaskans are firing up their stoves, space heaters and heat lamps. Whether in the house, a barn, shed, or chicken coop, these heating sources have the potential to cause a fire. The Department of Public Safety and the Division of Fire and Life Safety would like to remind residents there are things they can do to help prevent fires. Remember to keep flammable materials such as, blankets, Christmas trees, firewood, flammable liquids, straw, hay, and feed away from heat sources.

“The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to encourage Alaskans to take steps to lower the risk of fire at their home and other buildings on their property during the winter season. Make sure to check that all electrical equipment is free from damage and properly used,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Lloyd Nakano. “Check to ensure that all smoke alarms are working and that you have a charged fire extinguisher easily accessible. Taking simple steps can help keep you, your family, and your animals safe from fire.”

If you have children in the home, ensure that matches and lighters are kept safely out of reach. For residents who raise animals, residential smoke alarms and commercial smoke detectors do not work as well in barns or areas with high levels of dust because the dust clogs the mechanism, rendering it inoperable unless it is cleaned frequently.

For more information regarding detection and alerting devices, visit: http://www.firesafetyinbarns.com/articles/detection-and-alerting-devices/. More information about keeping home safe from fire can be found at: https://www.nfpa.org/News-and-Research/Publications-and-media/Press-Room/Reporters-Guide-to-Fire-and-NFPA/Key-Fire-Safety-Tips. Go to www.nfpa.org/farms to learn more about fire safety on the farm.

###



