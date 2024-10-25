State Individual Assistance available for residents of Kotzebue.





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration for the October 2024 West Coast storm, activating the state’s Public and Individual Assistance Programs. Residents within the City of Kotzebue are now eligible for State Individual Assistance.

The Public Assistance program reimburses communities for emergency response costs, protective measures, and repairs to critical infrastructure affected by the storm.

As the storm dissipated on October 23, the State Emergency Operations Center began collaborating with local communities to assess damage throughout the impacted region.

Residents of Kotzebue can register for State Individual Assistance at https://ready.alaska.gov/Recovery/IAor by calling 1-844-445-7131.

The Individual Assistance program provides grants for individuals and families facing damage to their primary homes, transportation, disaster-related medical expenses, and other eligible costs. Temporary housing is also available for displaced residents.

When applying, please have the following information ready:

Description of damages and/or losses

Home ownership documentation

Insurance information

Personal identification

Proof of occupancy (e.g., utility bill)

The SEOC has received a request from the City of Kotzebue for pumps, dehumidifiers, and personnel to address storm-related damage. SEOC is actively responding to all the City and Borough’s requests. An SEOC Division Supervisor and Mass Care Group Supervisor are scheduled to arrive in Kotzebue today to support the City and Northwest Arctic Borough Incident Commands.

SEOC is in regular communication with other affected communities across the West Coast and is coordinating a multiagency response including the State of Alaska’s Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Health, Department of Public Safety, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Alaska Council of Village Presidents, Kawerak, Maniilaq, the American Red Cross of Alaska, Salvation Army Alaska Division, United States Coast Guard, Alaska National Guard, and other statewide and regional organizations.

