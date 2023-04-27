State Individual Assistance provides more than $1.58 million in Merbok recovery assistance





Ongoing efforts by state, federal, non-governmental agencies, and native organizations seek to address storm-related damages and needs

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy’s Sept.17, 2023 disaster declaration activated the state’s individual assistance program to address damages from the 2022 West Coast Storm, also known as Typhoon Merbok. To date more than $1.58 million in state funds have been distributed to individuals and families impacted by the storm.

A federal disaster declaration was issued on Sept 23, which activated federal Public and Individual Assistance (IA) programs. State and federal disaster recovery programs cover similar disaster-related critical needs but do not allow applicants to received duplicate benefits through both programs. Federal programs do not recognize subsistence structures as an eligible item; however, state Individual Assistance grants can and have been provided for subsistence structures.

“In the area’s most severely impacted by the 2022 West Coast Storm subsistence activities are essential to individuals and communities. The loss of fish camps and hunting cabins is being addressed throughout State of Alaska IA program,” said Director Bryan Fisher, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM). “We are going to continue to work with our federal, non-governmental, and native organizations to address the long-term needs.”

FEMA has provided more than $6.6 million in IA grants to 865 applicants.

Non-governmental groups affiliated with Alaska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters, and other non-governmental groups, have provided food, clothing, housing, and other services.

In addition, recovery organizations are meeting regularly to identify long-term and unmet needs. This includes organizing volunteers to rebuild and repair homes when materials and weather allow. The state is also in contact with Alaska Native organizations to coordinate long-term recovery efforts.



