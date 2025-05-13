State Moves Forward with Bear Removal Program to Support Mulchatna Caribou Herd





(Anchorage, AK) – The Alaska Department of Law has filed important pleadings in the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the intensive management of the Mulchatna caribou herd.

A recent Superior Court order, issued May 7, 2025, did not invalidate the emergency bear removal regulation established by the Board of Game on March 27, 2025. This regulation is vital for the health and welfare of Alaskans who rely on the Mulchatna caribou as a food source.

In its May 7 ruling, the Court clarified that it did not have the jurisdiction to grant a temporary restraining order against the emergency regulation, as it is a new regulatory action not covered in the current case. Consequently, the State is moving forward with the implementation of the bear removal program to aid in the recovery of the Mulchatna caribou population.

The emergency regulation was adopted in response to findings that high bear predation is a key factor limiting caribou population growth. The Board of Game has recognized the Mulchatna caribou as important for providing a sustainable food source, thus making intensive management necessary while their numbers remain below established objectives.

The Board of Game and the Department of Fish and Game are committed to their constitutional and statutory responsibilities under Article VIII of the Alaska Constitution and the Intensive Management Act. They are dedicated to ensuring that caribou populations are managed effectively to benefit Alaskan communities.

While the State seeks to address some inconsistencies in the Court’s order, it is fully committed to complying with the ruling, which does not impose any prohibitions on the activities authorized by the March 27 emergency regulation.

