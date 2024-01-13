﻿State of Alaska Boosts Digital Security and Efficiency Through Cloud Technology





(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska has emerged as a leader in state government technology by embracing cloud services. Over the past two years, the Department of Administration’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) has taken significant steps to move State servers and software applications from local data centers to the cloud. This shift enhances the security of Alaskans’ data, improves reliability, and updates Alaska’s technical infrastructure, providing easier access to data and services that are safer and allow for growth and change quickly.

“At the heart of this initiative is our commitment to modernize and secure Alaska’s digital landscape. By transitioning to cloud technology, we are not only ensuring the safety of our citizens’ data but also paving the way for a more efficient and flexible government,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “We are striving to be at the forefront of digital innovation, and cloud migration is an important step.”

The first phase of this rapid cloud migration, completed in approximately nine months, successfully moved over 700 applications to the cloud without disrupting services to Alaskans. In their new locations, these applications now benefit from world-class security features, modern information technology (IT) systems, and significantly improved resilience.

Building on the success of the initial phase, the second phase of the migration project has begun and will continue over the next several months. For most systems, the State can increase storage and computing without buying new hardware, ensure dynamic disaster and ransomware recovery, and adjust capacity quickly based on actual needs. The flexibility inherent in the cloud means less time spent on expensive hardware replacement and more time focusing on providing services through platforms such as MyAlaska and MyADFG or online health, public safety, DMV service, and more.

“Migrating State servers to the cloud isn’t just a leap forward for State agencies; it is a leap forward for Alaskans. The resulting enhancements in security, reliability, access, and safety are an improvement for us all. Our data will be more secure and State services will be more reliable and accessible for Alaskans,” said Department of Administration Commissioner, Paula Vrana. “Because of this initiative, Alaskans will be able to do business with the State more confidently and with greater convenience than ever before.”

The collaborative efforts of Alaska’s dedicated IT professionals, working alongside industry-leading partners, is part of a broader endeavor to enhance security and bring many other benefits in terms of scale, performance, and innovation to the State’s digital infrastructure. One of those is laying the foundation for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, as the State’s cloud platform provides a library of private AI tools which will allow State agencies to quickly develop AI applications for public service.