State of Alaska Individual Assistance provides disaster recovery grants to those impacted by 2022 Spring Floods

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy declared the 2022 Spring Floods a disaster on May 7, 2022, in response to ice jam flooding on the Tanana River in Manley Hot Springs. On May 13, Governor Dunleavy added additional communities to his declaration who also experienced ice jam and snowmelt flooding. The Governor’s declaration activates the state’s Individual Assistance (IA) program which is designed to help individuals and families with damages and/or expenses related to the disaster event.

Residents of the Yukon – Koyukuk Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA) including Manley Hot Springs,the Kuspuk REAA (Village of Sleetmute and the Village of Red Devil), the Copper River REAA (Glennallen), and the Iditarod REAA (City of McGrath), are eligible to apply for State Individual Assistance.

Disaster survivors can register for the State Individual Assistance program by visiting the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management webpage beginning on May 18, 2022 at Ready.Alaska.Gov.

Disaster Assistance Hotline

(907) 428-7072 or (907) 428-7075

Registration Deadline

July 12, 2022

The State of Alaska IA program has three parts; Temporary Housing grants; Housing Assistance grants; Other Needs Assistance grants.

Temporary Housing can provide funds to secure lodging while applicants pursue permanent housing solutions. Financial assistance may be available for up to 18 months for owners and three months for renters.

Housing Assistance grants can provide funds for damages to primary residences not covered by insurance. The residence must be owner-occupied at the time of the event. The IA program does not help with secondary homes, recreational properties or homes lived in fewer than six months a year. Damages must be serious and negatively impact the essential living spaces in the home, and damages must be from the declared event.

Other Needs Assistance can provide funds for losses to essential personal property not covered by insurance such as clothing, appliances and furniture. It may also reimburse for costs such as clean up and some storage expenses. This assistance may also help with disaster-caused medical/funeral expenses not covered by insurance.

Based on damages and eligibility, the maximum grant amount an applicant can receive through Housing Assistance is $18,950, and separately, an additional $18,950 for Other Needs Assistance. Temporary Housing is calculated separately based on family size and local rates of stay.

The State of Alaska is working with federal partners to identify programs that may become available to disaster survivors. If activated, federal disaster assistance must be pursued before a State IA award.

More IA information can be found at http://ready.alaska.gov/Recovery/IndividualAssistance

