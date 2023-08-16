State of Alaska Requests Federal Emergency Management Agency Damage Assessment for Juneau Flood





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Following the record flooding from the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau, and Governor Dunleavy’s declaration of state disaster, the Governor has requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) deploy to Juneau to conduct an assessment of the flood damage to homes and property. This joint assessment, done in coordination with the state, will gather the information necessary to prepare a formal request for federal disaster assistance to the President.

While federal agencies like the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Highway Administration, and Environmental Protection Agency have already engaged in flood response under requests from City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ) and the State Emergency Operations Center using their own immediate authorities, the damage assessment with FEMA is the next step in bringing potential FEMA disaster aid to damaged and destroyed homes, infrastructure, and displaced residents.

On August 6, Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a state disaster declaration after receiving a request from CBJ. Governor Dunleavy’s declaration activated the state’s Individual and Public Assistance Programs. To register for State Disaster Assistance, individuals and families can call 844-445-7131 or go to Ready.Alaska.Gov/IA

“The flood damage in Juneau is devasting,” said Director Bryan Fisher, DHS&EM. “We will continue to utilize all our state disaster recovery programs to help flood survivors and will coordinate with all available volunteer and donations organizations. We will also seek to use every federal disaster recovery program available.”



