State of Alaska ships 14,000 pounds of relief supplies to Merbok-impacted region





<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Alaska Air National Guard’s 211th Rescue Squadron and 144th Airlift Squadron transported relief supplies via HC-130J Combat King II Sept. 29, 2022, as part of Operation Merbok Response.

A recent delivery, coordinated by the SEOC, American Red Cross of Alaska and Alaska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters collected and shipped more than 14,000 pounds of food, water and building supplies to the hub communities of Bethel and Nome. The Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing transported the relief supplies via HC-130J Combat King II and C-17A Globemaster III cargo aircraft yesterday and today.

Additional supplies have been donated by non-profit, volunteer, faith-based, private sector, tribal and native corporations all working to support recovery efforts.

“As always, our voluntary agencies are doing an amazing work to support the immediate needs of disaster survivors. The American Red Cross of Alaska, Alaska Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters, Team Rubicon and many others have stepped up to provide critical assistance to those who need it most,” said Desiree Chambers, mass care supervisor for the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Many non-government organizations have been involved and we will need their support through the continued response and recovery effort.”

The SEOC, a component of DHS&EM, will further coordinate distribution based on community requests and boots-on-the ground assessments.

“Taking care of people after a disaster is our top priority. Our voluntary and charitable partners are critical in our effort to provide critical assistance to people in a timely manner,” said Bryan Fisher, Director of DHS&EM.

The American Red Cross of Alaska has been providing shelter support, clean-up kits, hygiene supplies, food and water assistance, and weatherization material to affected communities across Western Alaska. At this time they are seeking cash donations at www.redcross.org/Alaska.

The Alaska Voluntary Organization Active in Disasters (AKVOAD) has provided water and food assistance, clean-up kits, and hygiene supplies. Lutheran Social Services, a AKVOAD member, is accepting financial donations for the AKVOAD Typhoon Merbok response and recovery effort at www.lssalaska.org.

Lutheran Social Services is also seeking shelf-stable foods such as canned goods, pilot bread, rice and pasta. Lutheran Social Services is also seeking diapers, baby formula, baby/sanitary wipes, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, plastic wear and other paper products. Donations can be dropped off Mon-Fri 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 1303 W 33rd Ave, Anchorage. Clothing and frozen foods are not needed at this time.

Individual and Public Assistance applications for FEMA and the state have opened and are available telephonically and online to individuals and businesses in the affected region. Survivors in the declared disaster area with needs should apply to both state and federal programs to maximize potential assistance.

For state assistance call 1-844-445-7137 or visit ready.alaska.gov/storm.

For federal assistance through FEMA call 800-621-3362 or at disasterassistance.gov.

****



