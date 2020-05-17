State of Alaska to Focus on Ballot Access for August Primary

May 15, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer, along with the Alaska Division of Elections, today announced the State of Alaska will conduct the August primary election in the traditional manner, utilizing all existing options for Alaskans to vote including absentee voting, early voting up to two weeks prior to Election Day, and in person Election Day voting.
“Balancing the interest in public health with the constitutional right to vote means the 2020 election will be unlike any we have seen in our lifetime. We take very seriously the concerns surrounding voting in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and have been hard at work to form a solution that lowers Alaskans risk of exposure,” said Lt. Governor Meyer. “Alaskan voters are welcome, as they have always been, to utilize absentee voting to vote by mail, early voting up to two weeks prior to Election Day, or traditional in person voting on Election Day. Luckily, we have the time to enhance our outreach efforts to ensure all Alaskans have the greatest access to vote in the 2020 primary election.”
Alaskan voters will have three options to vote:
Absentee Voting: Voters may submit an application to receive ballots by mail for all state conducted elections in a calendar year, including the primary and general elections.
Early Voting In Person: Voters may vote an early in person ballot up to 15 days before Election Day at designated voting centers. Enhanced protective measures, along with social distancing, will ensure safe polls for poll workers and voters.
Election Day In Person: Voters may vote in person on Election Day at local polling place. Enhanced protective measures, along with social distancing, will ensure safe polls for poll workers and voters.
“We are rethinking the entire process of voting to allow for proper social distancing. We will do everything we can to protect Alaska’s poll workers and voters at every stage of the process,” said Director Gail Fenumiai, Division of Elections.
Additional information on the 2020 elections, including voter registration and polling locations, can be found here.
###