State of Alaska To Launch Joint COVID-19 Website

Anchorage, Alaska – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Governor Mike Dunleavy, Department of Health and Social Services, and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs are launching a new joint COVID-19 website. This new website will be a one-stop-shop for Alaskans as they navigate the resources that the State of Alaska is offering during this unprecedented crisis.
“This outbreak is an all hands on deck situation. Resources are available from every State of Alaska agency working to slow the spread of COVID-19, financially help Alaskans, assist businesses, and stabilize our economy. Now all of those resources can be found in one place,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “By working together, we will bring Alaska through this crisis and emerge a stronger state.”
The new COVID-19 website includes the familiar information such as daily case count updates, health information for those that are sick with COVID-19, and news and announcements from the State. Starting this week however, Alaskans will be able to easily access information for business help, impacts to state agencies, and personal financial information in the same place.
The new COVID-19 website will officially launch on April 14, 2020. Alaskans can see an early preview at www.covid19.alaska.gov today.
