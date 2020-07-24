State Senators Commend Approval of Ambler Road Project

ANCHORAGE – Members of the Alaska Senate Majority this week commended a decision by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Thursday to approve a proposed route for the Ambler Road project.
“Ambler Road will open up more opportunities for Alaskans to prosper through responsible resource development,” said Senate President Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage. “This pertains not only to the mineral wealth – which will grow the future with energy and technology – but, more importantly, to access for Alaskans to healthcare, education and family-supporting jobs.”
“This week’s announcement is good news for Alaska’s economy and America’s national security,” said Senator John Coghill, R-North Pole. “In many ways, this has been a long time coming. The conversation over the Ambler District has lasted for decades, based on foundational, lawful principles set out by Congress.”
