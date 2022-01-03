Sterling Man Arrested for Impersonation and Burglary after Breaking in and Assaulting Brother





A 22-year-old Sterling man was arrested for Criminal Impersonation and other charges on Sunday morning following an incident at his brother’s residence troopers reported.

Troopers opened an investigation after being notified at 4:10 am and found that Benjamin Shaw and a 15=year-old juvenile went to their brother’s house early on Sunday, announced at the door that they were the police then proceeded to break the glass on the door making entrance to the home.

Once inside, the suspects assaulted their brother.

Shaw was arrested on charges of Criminal Impersonation II, Burglary I, and Criminal Mischief III. Shaw was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the charges to await arraignment.



