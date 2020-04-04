Steer the Course

- Home
I think many Alaskans believe that as summer progresses, this current virus is going to disappear, and we will be frolicking through the grass with our friends and all will be well. This is not true. Many of the hardest-hit regions of our country have temps and humidity that far outstrips the extent of our weather here in Alaska, so we are not protected by our summer and warmer temps.
We have fared better than other states, we can thank our remoteness and our remembering through our elders of horrible times in our past.
It should also be noted that, barring a miracle cure or vaccine, our actions of sheltering in place, merely places us into a different timeline for catching the contagion, hopefully, a time when our medical facilities will be better able to care for us and allow us access to life-saving equipment.
As we move into the busiest season for the state, I fear that we will remain sheltered in place as we wend our way through, as we should be for our well-being.
Alaskans, this will be a long haul, but be steadfast and continue practicing the best measures to keep yourselves healthy.
We have fared through adverse conditions, enough for lifetimes here in Alaska, we can do this.
Editor, Alaska Native News