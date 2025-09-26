Stephen Miller Claims Simply Calling Trump Authoritarian ‘Incites Violence and Terrorism’







“Trying to criminalize the act of calling a government ‘authoritarian,’” one journalist said, “is exactly what an authoritarian government would do.”



Stephen Miller, the White House’s deputy chief of staff, signaled how far he is willing to go to criminalize dissent against President Donald Trump in a social media post on Wednesday in which he implied that merely describing the president’s actions as “authoritarian” is tantamount to a criminal offense.

Miller’s comments came in response to a clip of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who appeared Tuesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS. In the clip, posted to X, the governor is shown describing Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) mass immigration roundups.

“Masked men jumping out of unmarked cars, people disappearing, no due process, no oversight, zero accountability—that’s what’s happening in the United States today,” Newsom said. “People ask, ‘Is ‘authoritarianism’ being hyperbolic?’ Bullshit we’re being hyperbolic.”

Newsom noted that he had just signed the first bill in the nation forbidding ICE agents from wearing masks while carrying out arrests and requiring them to provide identification.

“I mean, if some guy jumped out of an unmarked car in a van and tried to grab me, by definition, you’re going to push back,” Newsom continued. “These are not just authoritarian tendencies; these are authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government.”

Newsom directly called out comments made by Miller, who recently said on Fox News that the Trump administration should use law enforcement to “dismantle” the left following the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

“This should put chills up spines, “Newsom said. “[Miller] called the Democratic Party an ‘extremist organization,’ basically a terrorist organization, saying he’s going after his enemies.”

Newsom also referred to a post made by Trump on Truth Social telling Attorney General Pam Bondi to target certain political enemies for prosecution.

Miller responded to the clip of Newsom, saying: “This language incites violence and terrorism.”

As many critics pointed out, none of Newsom’s statements in the clip promoted or encouraged violence. They were simply criticisms of the Trump administration’s actions, which have included rounding up immigrants without due process and singling out political opponents for persecution.

US law has historically set an extraordinarily high bar for what speech constitutes “incitement” to violence.

As Lee Rowland of the New York Civil Liberties Union explained, “The Supreme Court recognizes, rightfully, that political speech often involves really passionate, sometimes violent rhetoric. And unless and until it creates a specific and immediate roadmap to violence against others, it cannot be criminalized consistent with our First Amendment.”

But Miller’s comments indicate a concerted effort within the Trump administration to widen what protected political speech can be deemed violent.

On the day of Kirk’s assassination, Trump blamed “those on the radical left” for the murder, saying they “have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. He added that “This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order designating “antifa,” short for antifascist, as a “domestic terrorist organization”—although it is not, in fact, an organization at all. Without a concrete group to target, critics have warned that the designation will instead be used to label those who describe Trump as “fascist” or “authoritarian” as threats in and of themselves.

Bondi suggested last week, in comments that were met with derision across the political spectrum, that the administration would use law enforcement to go after “hate speech,” which is generally protected by the First Amendment.

But the characterization of criticism being equal to violence only amplified following Wednesday’s shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, which killed one detainee and critically injured two others. JD Vance made a similar suggestion that critical rhetoric toward ICE was to blame for the attack.

“When Democrats like Gavin Newsom … say that these people [ICE] are part of an authoritarian government, when the left-wing media lies about what they’re doing, when they lie about who they’re arresting, when they lie about the actual job of law enforcement… What they’re doing is encouraging crazy people to go and commit violence,” said Vance.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), likewise, blamed the shooting on “every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing [Customs and Border Protection].”

Miller’s comments, which directly refer to criticism of the Trump administration as “inciting violence and terrorism,” may be the most direct indication yet of an intent to criminalize First Amendment-protected dissent.

Ironically, these threats have only made criticisms of Trump as an authoritarian grow louder.

“Trying to criminalize the act of calling a government ‘authoritarian,‘” said journalist James Surowiecki, “is exactly what an authoritarian government would do.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.