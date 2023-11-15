Warnings Grow That US Media Again Failing to Accurately Cover Trump’s Fascist Threat





“If it wasn’t already clear, our democracy is in very serious danger.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is the GOP front-runner for 2024, setting up an expected rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, but American media coverage of the Republican’s campaign is already showing that many journalists didn’t learn important lessons about how to report on his extremism, according to recent analyses.

During a Saturday rally, Trump pledged to “root out the communist, Marxist, fascist, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country, that lie and steal and cheat on elections and will do anything possible—they’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally—to destroy America and to destroy the American dream.”