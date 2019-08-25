Sterling Hwy is open with pilot cars leading 1 lane traffic. Travel from mile 53-71 is discouraged. Use headlights. Expect delays

- Home
The Sterling Highway is currently open in one direction at a time using pilot cars in the area of mile 53-71 due to fire crews and heavy smoke.
Please avoid travel in this area if possible.
Use headlights at all times and expect delays.
Written by: Alaska State Troopers E Detachment on Aug 25, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News