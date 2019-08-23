STERLING HWY is temporarily closed between MPs 55-73 for firefighting operations. Expect significant delays or avoid

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Sterling Highway is temporarily closed to traffic as firefighting operations are being conducted. Motorists should expect significant delays. Alaska State Troopers suggest motorists avoid the area if possible.
For highway conditions statewide, visit 511.alaska.gov
For wildfire updates statewide, visit akfireinfo.com
Written by: Alaska State Troopers E Detachment on Aug 23, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News