STERLING HWY is temporarily closed between MPs 55-73 for firefighting operations. Expect significant delays or avoid

 

Sterling Highway is temporarily closed to traffic as firefighting operations are being conducted. Motorists should expect significant delays. Alaska State Troopers suggest motorists avoid the area if possible.

For highway conditions statewide, visit 511.alaska.gov

For wildfire updates statewide, visit akfireinfo.com
 

More about <a href="https://alaska-native-news.com/byline/alaska-state-troopers-e-detachment/" rel="tag">Alaska State Troopers E Detachment</a>

Written by: on Aug 23, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News