Sterling Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in ATV Collision Late Friday Night

Alaska Native News on Sep 5, 2020.

Late Friday night an AST K9 team out of Soldotna responded to a serious 4-wheeler accident on Jim and Marilee streets in Sterling to find a man there with life-threatening injuries.

The call, that came in at 11:08 pm last night reported that 33-year-old Mark D. Bellinger had been in a collision while driving a 2020 Can-Am four-wheeler while he was riding alone on the ATV. As a result, Bellinger had to be medevaced to Anchorage via LifeFlight.

While the investigation is in its preliminary stages, troopers believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.