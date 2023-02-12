Sterling Resident Arrested following Road Rage Incident Friday Night





Soldotna-based Alaska State Troopers responded to Peaceful Circle in Sterling at 8:30 pm on Friday night in response to a road rage incident troopers reported.

When they arrived at the scene and opened an investigation that found that 28-year-old Clayton R. Nelson assaulted a female in a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Peaceful Circle in Sterling.

According to the report in the investigation, Nelson had damaged the vehicle the female was in.

In addition, it was found that Nelson punched the female victim several times as well as attempted to take away her phone.

Nelson was taken into custody and charged with Robbery II, Assault IV, Assault III, Criminal Mischief V, Disorderly Conduct, Harassment II, and DWLR.

Nelson was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the charges.



