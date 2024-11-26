StrongHearts Applauds the Appointment of Tami Truett Jerue to the Task Force on Research on Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women





SAULT STE. MARIE, MI — The leadership of StrongHearts Native Helpline applauds the appointment of Tami Truett Jerue to the Task Force on Research on Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women. Tami is the Executive Director, Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center (AKNWRC) and a sitting member of StrongHearts Native Helpline’s Board of Directors. As such, Tami understands the root causes of domestic and sexual violence against Indigenous people across the nation but especially in her home state of Alaska.

“We stand with our relatives in our mission to eradicate violence against Indigenous people and to promote healing in Tribal communities,” said CEO Lori Jump. “When we see Native women rising to uplift the voices of victim survivors who have been silenced by the media, we must put her on our shoulders so that she can be heard. It’s time for Native women to demand justice for all of our people. When given the chance, we must celebrate Native women who stand to lift up the voices of victim survivors and advocates across the nation.”

The Task Force, authorized by Section 904(a)(3) of the Violence Against Women and Department of Justice Reauthorization Act of 2005 (Pub. L. No. 109-162), provides advice and recommendations on the development and implementation of a program of research that examines violence against Indian women in Indian Country and Alaska Native villages, including domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, murder, and sex trafficking, and evaluates the effectiveness of federal, state, tribal, and local responses to these crimes.

Tami will serve alongside Catherine Edwards of the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska on the Task Force, bringing forward the voices and priorities of Alaska’s 229 federally recognized Tribes in shaping national policy on tribal jurisdiction and gender-based violence.

StrongHearts Native Helpline is a culturally-appropriate, anonymous, confidential helpline dedicated to serving American Indian and Alaska Native survivors, concerned family members and friends affected by domestic and sexual violence. Call or text 1-844-7NATIVE (1-844-762-8483) or click on the chat now icon at strongheartshelpline.org. StrongHearts Advocates are available 24/7 and offer peer-to-peer support; information and education, crisis intervention; assistance with safety planning and referrals to Native-centered domestic and sexual violence service providers.

StrongHearts Native Helpline serves all individuals who reach out for services regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, age, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or any other factor protected by local, state, or federal law.



