StrongHearts Commends the Supreme Court’s Decision to Maintain Gun Control Law





Continued Advocacy for Safety: Upholding Gun Control Measures for Domestic Violence Prevention

WASHINGTON DC.-The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) upheld a critical gun control law aimed at protecting domestic violence victims from their abusers, affirming restrictions on firearm possession for individuals under domestic-violence restraining orders. This decision provides significant relief to victims, survivors, and those impacted by such abuse.

This landmark ruling by the Supreme Court signifies a crucial step forward in safeguarding vulnerable individuals from domestic violence. By reinforcing limitations on gun ownership for those subject to restraining orders, the Court underscores the importance of public safety and preventing further harm. This decision resonates deeply with advocacy groups and communities nationwide, who have long advocated for stronger measures to combat domestic violence and ensure the safety and well-being of all affected individuals.

According to a report by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, firearms are involved in fatal domestic violence incidents more than half the time, highlighting the urgent need for measures to restrict gun access in such cases. Lori Jump, CEO of StrongHearts, commented, “As an organization dedicated to ending domestic violence in Native communities, we commend the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold this critical gun control law. Limiting access to firearms for individuals under domestic-violence restraining orders is a crucial step toward protecting survivors and preventing further tragedies.”

Native Americans disproportionately experience domestic violence, and the statistics concerning firearms, which can be used to threaten, intimidate, assault, or kill domestic violence victims, are deeply troubling. At the extreme end of violence against women lies femicide: the intentional killing of a woman, often because of her gender. Statistics indicate that a woman’s risk of being murdered increases by 500 percent if her partner owns a firearm. Shockingly, in 2017, 92 percent (1,611 out of 1,759) of female homicide victims were killed by men they knew personally.

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the gun control law targeting domestic violence perpetrators represents a significant triumph for public safety and justice. By prioritizing the safety of domestic violence victims and survivors, this ruling reinforces our collective commitment to reducing harm and supporting those affected by abuse. Moving forward, we remain steadfast in our advocacy for policies that enhance community safety and accountability.

StrongHearts has become a lifeline to Native American and Alaska Natives impacted by domestic and sexual violence by offering a culturally-appropriate, anonymous and confidential service available 24/7 nationwide. By calling or texting 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483), or chatting online at strongheartshelpline.org: survivors, family, friends and partners questioning their own behavior can connect with StrongHearts advocates who provide support and advocacy including:

Crisis intervention.

Assistance with safety planning.

Domestic violence education and information.

Referrals to Native-centered domestic violence and sexual violence service providers.

Basic information about health options.

Support finding a local health facility or crisis center trained in the care of sexual assault survivors and forensic exams.

General information about jurisdiction and legal advocacy referrals.

Serving all individuals who reach out for their services regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, age, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or any other factor protected by local, state, or federal law, StrongHearts Native Helpline can be reached by calling or texting 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483) or by online chat at strongheartshelpline.org, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.



