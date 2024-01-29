StrongHearts Native Helpline Reaches Goal





Final Phase of Development Reached

In almost seven years, StrongHearts Native Helpline opened call lines, developed a training curriculum steeped in Native American culture and tradition, expanded hours of operation to 24/7, and increased access by offering options to text or use online chat.

“A critical phase of development has been reached as we announce the hiring of two key positions: Deputy Executive Officer and Quality Assurance Manager,” said CEO Lori Jump of StrongHearts Native Helpline. “These key positions will support StrongHearts advocates, identify areas of improvement, and provide guidance to meet the needs of our people.”

Deputy Executive Officer

Rachel Carr-Shunk is the Deputy Executive Officer for StrongHearts Native Helpline. She came to StrongHearts with more than 10 years working in the field of domestic and sexual violence: six years as Executive Director and four years as Policy Specialist for Uniting Three Fires Against Violence—a state-wide Tribal Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition located in Michigan.

A proud citizen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Rachel earned a Master of Social Work (2017) and a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology (2009). She has dedicated her career to the betterment of her Tribe and others in the State of Michigan. She seeks to make an even greater impact on the national level to eradicate domestic and sexual violence against Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

Rachel’s work in Tribal communities included providing workshops to improve Tribal systemic response to domestic violence and sexual assault, including the impact of historical trauma. She has also advocated for anti-violence legislation, including the Violence Against Women Act (2013, 2022), on the Tribal, local, state, and national levels.

Quality Assurance Manager

Nana Tiwaa Dadzie, MAS, PMP, is the Quality Assurance Manager for StrongHearts Native Helpline. In this position, Nana will oversee the Quality Assurance Department and work with StrongHearts advocates and staff to strategize and implement a continuous quality improvement plan, data analysis, and grant compliance. She will foster a culture of accountability with full transparency to strengthen foundational values and principles.

Nana came into her profession initially thinking she wanted to be a medical doctor but realized her passion for healthcare and quality improvement was a career where she could make a difference. Her attention to detail led her into a world of quality improvement. She received her undergraduate degree in Health Administration and Health Systems Management. She completed her graduate education at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and School of Medicine, focusing on quality improvement and clinical informatics.

Nana has previous work experience with hotlines, healthcare systems, and non-profit organizations, where her in-depth expertise and knowledge in performance improvement contributed to successful clinical and organizational outcomes. In her spare time, Nana enjoys reading, interior design, and traveling to beautiful countries as a source of relaxation.

“The next phase of development is to hold space for improvement and professional development,” concluded Jump. “We have built a strong foundation to ensure StrongHearts staff and advocates are meeting the needs of relatives.”

StrongHearts Native Helpline serves all individuals who reach out for their services regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, age, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, or any other factor protected by local, state, or federal law. Call or text 1-844-762-8483 or chat online at strongheartshelpline.org.



