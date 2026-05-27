StrongHearts Native Helpline’s Community Chat featuring Medicine Wheel Ride now available to watch online!

We are grateful to bring awareness to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) through our community chat. You can now watch at the link below, where you’ll hear from members of the Medicine Wheel Ride (MWR):

Lorna Cuny, MWR Executive Director, member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe from South Dakota

Rachel Robison, MWR Board Member, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist in California and Alaska, citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.