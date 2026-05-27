StrongHearts Native Helpline’s Community Chat featuring Medicine Wheel Ride now available to watch online!

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Recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness
This May, StrongHearts Native Helpline hosted a community chat in recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness to spotlight Medicine Wheel Ride’s work and the ongoing movement for justice and safety in Native communities.
Who is Medicine Wheel Ride?
Medicine Wheel Ride is a grassroots, Indigenous, women led motorcycle organization that raises awareness about the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit/Relatives (women, girls, men and two-spirit Native Americans).
Through long-distance rides, community events, and public education, they honor those who are missing or murdered while building solidarity and healing for survivors, families, and Native communities.
Formed by Native women motorcyclists, Medicine Wheel Ride combines the power of visibility on the road with cultural grounding, often incorporating elements such as ribbon skirts, prayer, and ceremony to center Indigenous voices and experiences. Their rides help generate resources, amplify local and national efforts to address violence against Native people, and connect community members to support services, including crisis lines and advocacy organizations.