StrongHearts Native Helpline’s Community Chat featuring Medicine Wheel Ride now available to watch online!

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We are grateful to bring awareness to the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) through our community chat. You can now watch at the link below, where you’ll hear from members of the Medicine Wheel Ride (MWR):

Lorna Cuny, MWR Executive Director, member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe from South Dakota

Rachel Robison, MWR Board Member, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist in California and Alaska, citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Click the link below to watch!

Medicine Wheel Ride Community Chat

Recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness

This May, StrongHearts Native Helpline hosted a community chat in recognition of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Awareness to spotlight Medicine Wheel Ride’s work and the ongoing movement for justice and safety in Native communities.

Who is Medicine Wheel Ride?

Medicine Wheel Ride is a grassroots, Indigenous, women led motorcycle organization that raises awareness about the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit/Relatives (women, girls, men and two-spirit Native Americans).

Through long-distance rides, community events, and public education, they honor those who are missing or murdered while building solidarity and healing for survivors, families, and Native communities.​

Formed by Native women motorcyclists, Medicine Wheel Ride combines the power of visibility on the road with cultural grounding, often incorporating elements such as ribbon skirts, prayer, and ceremony to center Indigenous voices and experiences. Their rides help generate resources, amplify local and national efforts to address violence against Native people, and connect community members to support services, including crisis lines and advocacy organizations.


StrongHearts Native Helpline’s Community Chat featuring Medicine Wheel Ride now available to watch online! added by on
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