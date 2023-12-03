Stronghearts Receives $100,000 Giving Tuesday Grant From San Manuel Band of Mission Indians





StrongHearts Native Helpline is proud to announce that it has been awarded a generous Giving Tuesday grant of $100,000 from San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in Southern California. This substantial grant will be instrumental in advancing StrongHearts’ mission to provide critical support and resources to Native communities while fostering healing, empowerment, and resilience.

The grant funds will be strategically allocated to strengthen our organization in key areas:

Organization Infrastructure: StrongHearts is dedicated to building a strong organizational foundation for long-term sustainability, spanning seven generations, and this grant will help us allocate more staff hours to capacity building, prioritizing quality assurance and data-driven improvements in our services.

Outreach Initiatives: With the support of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, StrongHearts will launch comprehensive outreach campaigns to raise awareness about our helpline’s services and the importance of addressing domestic and dating violence in Native communities. These initiatives aim to reach a broader audience and connect those in need with our vital resources.

Staff Training: The grant will enable us to provide specialized training for our dedicated staff, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to offer culturally sensitive, trauma-informed support to our callers. This training will further enhance the quality of care provided by StrongHearts Native Helpline.

StrongHearts Native Helpline extends its heartfelt gratitude to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for their unwavering commitment to our mission. This partnership reinforces our shared dedication to making a meaningful and lasting impact on Native individuals and communities affected by domestic and dating violence.

“We are deeply grateful for their generous support. This grant represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to create a safer, healthier future for Native people,” said Lori Jump, Chief Executive Officer of StrongHearts Native Helpline. “Together, we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our relatives never have to face domestic or sexual violence alone.”

StrongHearts Native Helpline remains steadfast in its commitment to providing culturally appropriate, confidential, and compassionate support to Native survivors of domestic and sexual violence. With this generous support, we are better equipped than ever to fulfill this mission and make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.

About San Manuel Band of Mission Indians:

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally-recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov



