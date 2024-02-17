Study aims to understand cognitive decline in older dogs





A University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher has launched a study of cognitive decline in older Alaska dogs.

Canine cognitive disorder, or CCD, presents similarly to Alzheimer’s disease in humans, with symptoms including disorientation, failure to recognize family members, inability to retain control over basic bodily functions, and changes in personality.

Dr. Greg Pietsch, a veterinarian and assistant professor in the UAF Department of Veterinary Medicine in the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, is the principal investigator for the project.

“I’ve too often seen the impact of cognitive decline on the lives of dogs as they age and the subsequent impact on the humans who love them,” Pietsch said. “Currently our ability to diagnose and offer treatment for these patients is limited. Learning to better identify CCD is an important first step towards the testing of effective treatment options.”

The cognitive disorder may affect a larger percentage of older dogs than previously thought, affecting their quality of life and lifespan. Early signs of decline often go unrecognized by the owner or veterinarian. The project’s goal is to determine the current status of Interior dogs. This will aid in evaluating how the disease progresses with time and the effectiveness of future treatments.

As part of the project, researchers will recruit older dogs in the Interior to participate in the study. They will work with local veterinarians to recruit dogs more than 8 years old and look for symptoms of decline. They will use tools similar to those used to assess Alzheimer’s disease in humans, notably cognitive scoring, blood markers, brain volume measurements and estimates of the loss of sense of smell.

“In both CCD and Alzheimer’s disease, the hippocampus of the brain shrinks as the disease progresses. We can use MRI to measure the hippocampus and compare those results with the other tools defining CCD progression,” Pietsch said.

The UAF Institute of Arctic Biology’s Center for Transformative Research in Metabolism and the Department of Veterinary Medicine will collaborate to provide the MRI services needed to conduct the study.

“Interior Alaska is a place where canines are loved as companion animals, but they are also important for transportation as sled dogs and used in many sport and recreation activities,” said center director Kelly Drew, who is providing facilities for the work. “This research will provide much-needed insight as to how to keep these dogs healthy for longer periods by studying what might cause cognitive decline.”

Neuronascent Inc. has awarded Pietsch a $10,000 grant to research the disorder’s progression in the community. Neuronascent is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies for neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

“As in humans with Alzheimer’s disease, CCD can have a terrible toll on older dogs,” said Judith Kelleher-Andersson, Neuronascent’s founder and CEO. “In order to therapeutically treat CCD, we must first understand the rate of the disease in the working and companion dog community, and the best way to assess disease progression and potential therapeutic benefit. We hope this grant will begin to answer those questions.”

The grant will be announced during the veterinarians of Interior Alaska meeting at Pike’s Waterfront Lodge in Fairbanks on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. The meeting is hosted by the Center for Transformative Research in Metabolism.

