Study: Majority of Drivers Admit to Texting While Driving

OAKLAND, Calif. (October 1, 2018)—DriversEd.com—the leading online driving school—today released its 2018 Distracted Driving in America Report. An inaugural initiative, the report examines drivers’ behind-the-wheel behaviors, habits and decisions—providing insight into how Americans, while driving, engage in a number of activities, from texting to drinking to YouTube to Snapchat to marijuana and more.
Survey data found that 73% of drivers admit to reading text messages while behind the wheel, and 54% admit to typing texting messages while behind the wheel. Meanwhile, only 39% of drivers say that while driving they check and use their phone more often than they probably should.
“There’s an argument to be made that, in 2018, distracted driving is actually a worse problem in America than drunk driving,” said Laura Adams, safety and education analyst at DriversEd.com. “The fact that so many people are texting and driving is alarming, but not surprising. However, what is shocking is the millions of people who are watching Netflix and YouTube videos while driving. These drivers may as well be playing behind-the-wheel Russian Roulette.”
Among the study’s findings:
When asked, “If you get into an Uber, and you notice the driver checking and using their phone, what do you do?”, 49% said they would say something to the driver, then report them to Uber after the ride; 30% said they would not say anything to the driver, but then report them to Uber after the ride; and 21% said they would do nothing.
“Ultimately, the solution to distracted driving is a combination of awareness, education and individual initiative,” said Adams. “Parents, who are effectively largely responsible for the next generation of drivers, can play an important role by taking steps such as putting their own phones away while behind the wheel, avoiding texting or calling their teens when they know they are driving, and even using some apps, which will disable a driver’s phone while they are driving.”
DriversEd.com’s full report—which includes additional data, insights and analysis—is available at http://blog.driversed.com/drivers-admit-to-distracted-driving/.