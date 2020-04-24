Subject of Felony Warrant Captured after Eluding Cops on Northern Lights

Alaska Native News on Apr 23, 2020.

Felthouser

A swing-shift patrol officer, while in the area of the Fred Meyers parking lot on Northern Lights reported a driver in a black 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada appeared to be casing the parking lot. The officer reported that the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Christopher Felthouser, would, “drive up close to other vehicles and then pull away and drive erratically. Felthouser drove around a stop sign to avoid it, was not maintaining his lane of travel, and he did not have a front license plate displayed on the vehicle.”

The officer conducted a traffic stop and as he left his vehicle to walk up to the suspect vehicle, it sped away eastbound on Northern Lights. The officer broadcast the incident over the radio.

Five minutes later, at 9:15 pm, a citizen called in to report that he had seen a man ditch a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle on the 3500-block of Newcomb and then run away on foot jumping a fence in the process.APD officers responded and began searching the area. Flethouser was soon located, walking on the 3700-block of Gardner Street, and taken into custody at 9:31 pm.

The officer who performed the initial traffic stop identified Felthouser as the driver who eluded him and so he was charged with Eluding. Further investigation would find Felthouser was the subject of a felony warrant for failing to appear in a 2019 Theft, and Access Device Fraud case as well as failure to register as a sex offender.





