Suicidal Man Stabs Relative in Friday Morning West 90th Incident

Alaska Native News Feb 25, 2019.

A 35-year-old man making suicidal threats stabbed a family member that was trying to disarm him on Friday morning Anchorage police reported.

According to the APD report, 35-year-old Dallas Hanna was arrested on charges of Assault I &IV and Resisting Arrest on Saturday after being questioned by the department.

Patrol officers responded to the 500-block of West 90th Avenue at 6:03 am on Friday after receiving a 911 call.







The preliminary investigation at that address found that a domestic disturbance broke out and Hanna, armed with a knife began making suicidal threats. A male family member attempted to intervene and was subsequently stabbed. After being stabbed, the victim walked to a neighbor’s home for help.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Hanna was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded.

APD says alcohol was a factor in the incident.