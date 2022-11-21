Suicidal Wasilla Man taken into Custody Friday Night





Alaska State Troopers responded to the North Charley Drive area to conduct a requested welfare check on a suicidal 31-year-old man at 9 pm Friday night.

Troopers report that Sigmund Patterson while being suicidal, also had made “threats about wanting to kill someone.”

Crisis Intervention contacted Patterson via phone and convinced him to exit the residence and meet with troopers outside. But, while Patterson exited the building, he had armed himself with a machete. Patterson advanced on the troopers and in response, the troopers drew their firearms.

Orders to drop the machete were issued by troopers and crisis was averted when Patterson complied.

“Patterson was arrested for the original charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree on LEO and an outstanding arrest warrant for Violating Conditions of Release,” AST reported.

Patterson was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.



