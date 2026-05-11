Sullivan Announces Expanded Marine Corps Presence in Alaska to Strengthen Arctic Readiness







WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, welcomed the United States Marine Corps’ announcement of “Campaign–Alaska,” a new strategic initiative that will expand the Marine Corps’ presence and training operations in Alaska to strengthen America’s Arctic readiness. The initiative includes two key efforts: Marine Rotational Force–Alaska, which will bring Marines to Alaska for persistent Arctic training and exercises, and Supporting Arms Liaison Team–Alaska, a permanent Marine Corps detachment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Together, these efforts will enhance the Marine Corps’ ability to train, operate, and deter adversaries in the Arctic and improve coordination with joint and allied forces.

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“For nearly a decade, I have been working to increase the United States Marine Corps’ presence in Alaska, and today’s announcement is a major milestone in that effort,” Senator Sullivan said. “The Marine Corps recognizes what more and more of our military leaders understand: Alaska is one of the most strategic places in the world, and there is no better place for Marines to train, operate, and be ready to deploy. Marine Rotational Force–Alaska and the permanent establishment of a Supporting Arms Liaison Team at JBER mark the beginning of a broader Marine Corps campaign in Alaska—bringing elite, expeditionary Marines to America’s Arctic, strengthening our joint force, and adding another powerful chapter to the historic military comeback happening across our state. As a Marine who served for 30 years, I could not be more excited to see the Marine Corps making this commitment to Alaska.”

“In this era of strategic competition, Alaska is critical to homeland defense and a vital theater for global power projection in the Arctic,” said Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, Commanding General, Marine Forces Northern Command. “The Marine Corps Campaign – Alaska is a deliberate and necessary step to ensure we provide the Joint Force with a combat-credible force to support the National Defense Strategy.”

MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE – ALASKA

MRF – Alaska is a task-organized Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) that conducts persistent, multi-domain expeditionary training and experimentation in Alaska. It is designed to provide a combat-ready force capable of operating in extreme cold weather, austere terrain, and limited-infrastructure conditions. Unit sizing and equipment is dependent upon operational requirements at the time of rotation.

Supporting Commands:

Marine Corps Forces Northern Command (MARFORNORTH): Serves as the component command overseeing MRF – Alaska, monitoring, reporting, and coordinating all Marine Corps forces operating in the Alaska Theater of Operations.

U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM): MRF – Alaska supports Homeland Defense operations under this command and integrated into USNORTHCOM exercises and operations.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM): MRF – Alaska participates in exercises and strengthens interoperability in support of this command.

SUPPORTING ARMS LIAISON TEAM – ALASKA

SALT – Alaska is a permanent Marine Corps detachment established at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER). It provides a year-round, persistent liaison and Joint fires integration capability that supports rotational, Joint, and allied forces, ensuring continuity and enhancing the quality of training in the Arctic.

Supporting Commands:

Marine Corps Forces Reserve (MARFORRES): Is the parent command for SALT – Alaska. MARFORRES is responsible for activating, manning, and sustaining the detachment.

6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO): SALT – Alaska is a permanent detachment of this Marine Corps Reserve unit.

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