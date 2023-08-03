Sullivan Arena to Return as Sporting and Community Event Center





Anchorage, AK – Monday, Mayor Dave Bronson announced at a press conference that the Sullivan Arena will be returning to public use as a sporting and community event center.

“Today, I announced that the Sullivan Arena is coming back online as a sporting and community event center,” said Mayor Bronson. “For decades, the Sully hosted some of Alaska’s most memorable events and gatherings – from Willy Nelson to NHL hockey teams. It’s time for graduations, concerts, sporting events, tradeshows, and more to return to the Sullivan Arena. I’m pleased to say that we will be returning the Sully to the people of Anchorage – and Alaska – to whom it belongs.”

The Municipality has entered into an operating agreement with O’Malley Ice and Sports, headed up by former Alaska Aces co-owner Steve Agni, to operate and manage the Sullivan Arena. O’Mally Ice and Sports currently runs the Ben Boeke and Dempsey Buildings. After a year of operation at those facilities, revenues to the Municipality have returned to 2017/2018 levels. Because of that turnaround, the Municipality is confident in O’Malley Ice and Sports’ ability to manage and generate income at the Sullivan.

The operator believes the Sullivan could be open and ready for public use by late fall.



