Sullivan, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Honoring the 80th Anniversary of Iwo Jima





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC), introduced a resolution with his Senate colleagues recognizing the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, which began on February 19, 1945, and lasted until March 26, 1945.

“Eighty years ago, the brave Marines who stormed the beaches of Iwo Jima turned the tide of the Pacific Theater in one of the greatest displays of valor and sacrifice in our military’s history,” Senator Sullivan said.“It is an honor to introduce this resolution with my colleagues to recognize the members of the U.S. military who fought in Iwo Jima and inspired enduring peace and allyship between the United States and Japan. The United States, and our military members in particular, has done more to liberate humankind from tyranny and oppression than literally any other force in history. Hundreds of millions of people have been liberated because of our military and our country—and Iwo Jima was a proud part of that legacy.”

Specifically, the resolution:

Honors the Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Army Air Crew, and Coast Guardsmen who fought bravely on Iwo Jima;

Remembers the brave servicemembers who lost their lives in the battle;

Commemorates the iconic and historic raising of the United States flag on Mount Suribachi that occurred on February 23, 1945;

Encourages Americans to honor the veterans of Iwo Jima; and

Reaffirms the bonds of friendship and shared values that have developed between the United States and Japan over the last 80 years.

The resolution was cosponsored by Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Chris Coons (D-Conn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Angus King (I-Maine), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Full text of the resolution can be found here.



