Sullivan Congratulates Alaska Whalers on Quota Renewal at International Meeting in Peru





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) last week applauded the efforts of the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission (AEWC) and many others for their efforts at the 69th International Whaling Commission (IWC) meeting in Lima, Peru to renew Alaska’s subsistence whaling quota for six more years. The measure passed yesterday by consensus.

“Today, we celebrate the preservation of subsistence whaling, a cultural practice our Alaska whalers have sustainably conducted for thousands of years,” said Sen. Sullivan. “This quota renewal is the result of hard work from the AEWC, represented in Peru by Chairman John Hopson Jr., Vice Chair Crawford Patkotak, and North Slope Borough Mayor Josiah Patkotak, and many others. Prior to the IWC meeting, John, Crawford, Josiah, other members of the AEWC and I met with senior executive branch officials and more than 20 different embassy representatives in the Capitol. This event was a pivotal opportunity to educate our global partners and our own federal government about our whalers’ priorities. Alaska and America couldn’t ask for better ambassadors than our whaling captains. I want to thank everyone involved who made this success happen, including a dedicated member of my staff, Mary Eileen Manning, who attended the Commission meeting in Peru, the U.S. Commissioner, and the entire U.S. delegation to the IWC. Congratulations to all of our whaling communities throughout the North Slope and the Bering Straits region!”

The 2024 renewal built upon the successful 2018 renewal, when the U.S. delegation secured a streamlined quota renewal commitment.

As the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Oceans, Fisheries, Climate Change and Manufacturing Subcommittee—which has jurisdiction over our nation’s oceans, fisheries, and marine mammals, including whales—Senator Sullivan has relentlessly championed the efforts of Alaska Native whalers to continue the subsistence harvest of whales.

In September 2024, the Alaska delegation sent a letter to embassies of IWC member countries, again reiterating the importance of subsistence whaling. In the lead up to the 2024 IWC meeting in Peru, Senator Sullivan hosted representatives from the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission, the North Slope Borough, and the Biden administration in a strategy meeting to educate global partners and the federal government about Alaska whalers’ priorities. Following the July 2024 meeting in Washington D.C., Senator Sullivan hosted a reception in the Capitol on the significance of subsistence whaling to the cultures and livelihoods of thousands of Alaska Native people. Speakers at the reception included Sen. Sullivan, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), North Slope Borough Mayor Josiah Patkotak, AEWC Vice Chairman Crawford Patkotak, AEWC Chairman John Hopson, Jr., AEWC Secretary Herbert Kinneeveauk III, National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Director Janet Coit, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Mahlet Mesfin. In September 2018 at the 67th IWC meeting in Brazil, the AEWC secured a renewal of its subsistence whaling quota for seven more years and, for the first time, the automatic renewal of its whaling quota as long as harvests remain sustainable. The measure passed by a vote of 58 to 7. In the lead up to the 2018 IWC meeting in Brazil, Sen. Sullivan kept in close communication with senior leadership at the U.S. State Department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and sent his legislative director to the IWC meetings in Brazil to serve on the U.S. delegation. In August 2018, the Alaska delegation sent a letter to embassies of IWC member countries, reiterating their commitment to subsistence whaling. In July 2018, Senator Sullivan convened a strategy meeting in the Capitol with AEWC, the State Department, and NOAA to ensure continued coordination and foster direct high-level engagement. Afterward, Sen. Sullivan led a reception, hosted by the Alaska congressional delegation, for ambassadors and diplomatic officials of IWC member embassies. In April 2018, Senator Sullivan, alongside Senator Murkowski, introduced and passed out of the Senate Commerce Committee the Whaling Convention Amendments Act of 2018—which authorized the Secretary of Commerce to preserve the bowhead whale subsistence harvest and Alaska Native food security under U.S. law if the IWC had failed to act on the bowhead whale quota during their meetings in Brazil.

Subsistence Whaling and IWC Background:

Worldwide whale stocks are managed through the International Whaling Commission, a group of 88 countries that have ratified the International Convention for the Regulation of Whaling. The Whaling Convention Act of 1949 is the relevant U.S. implementing legislation.

The convention allows for the harvest of certain whale species for nations that certify either a cultural or subsistence need for their aboriginal population. Russia, Denmark (for Greenland), the United States, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are those nations who currently practice Aboriginal Subsistence Whaling (ASW).

The subsistence harvest in Alaska is sustainable and non-commercial. The IWC has consistently certified that the biological status of Alaska’s bowheads is sustainable.

