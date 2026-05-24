Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference Highlights Global Interest in Alaska Energy and Minerals Resources

(Anchorage, AK) – The fifth annual Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference concluded today in Anchorage after three days of strengthening partnerships.

“We started this conference five years ago to put Alaska on the map for investors and to show that while Alaska is an oil giant, we have so much more to offer the nation and our allies,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said. “By all accounts, Alaska is back on the map.”

Thursday’s programming featured a fireside chat with Gov. Dunleavy and Glenfarne CEO Brendan Duval which provided an up to the minute update on the Alaska LNG project.

“Right now, this is an Alaska solution project. That’s all we’re focused on – solving the gas needs for Alaska,” Duval said. “Phase 2 is the international portion of it, but for me right now my job is to get you guys gas so that when Cook Inlet isn’t producing enough for the winter here, you can pull it off with the pipeline with absolute abundance, and it’s guaranteed to be delivered for 30-40 years.”