Sullivan Effort Leads to Long Overdue Recognition and Navy Ceremonies for Historic Wrongs Against Alaska Native Peoples in Angoon, Kake





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), welcomed the U.S. Navy’s announcement regarding its intent to apologize to the Alaska Native people of Kake and Angoon, Alaska for the unwarranted bombardment of their historic villages in February 1869 and October 1882, respectively. Sen. Sullivan and his team worked extensively in coordination with Southeast leaders to secure the apologies. Ceremonies are scheduled to take place on September 21st in Kake and on October 26th in Angoon.

“In general, I do not support apology tours. The United States is certainly not a perfect nation, however, in my view, we are the most exceptional nation in the world. The United States has done more to liberate men, women and children across the globe from tyranny and oppression than any other nation in history,” said Sen. Sullivan. “However, in instances where our country has fallen short of our ideals and, in the worst cases, targeted our own citizens, I believe an apology is appropriate. The egregious and unwarranted assault against the Alaska Native people of Kake and Angoon in the late 1800s is such a case.

“It also must be pointed out that—in spite of the mistreatment our Native communities faced over the decades, like the horrific bombardment of Kake and Angoon—Alaska Native people historically have responded with extraordinary humility, dignity and patriotism, serving at higher rates in the U.S. military than any other ethnic group in our country.

“When Dr. Rosita Worl brought these historic wrongs to my attention, and the Tlingit people’s decades-long pursuit of recognition and an apology for the incidents with no appropriate progress, my team and I told her we were strongly committed to getting a resolution done. We’ve worked relentlessly for the past two years with Alaska Native leaders to press this issue at the highest levels of the Navy and the Pentagon—including the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of the Navy.

“Yesterday, I had a call with U.S. Navy Secretary Del Toro who briefed me on the Navy’s plans to hold appropriate ceremonies this weekend in Kake and in Angoon in late October. This is long overdue, but I am hopeful that these recognition ceremonies will help provide healing and greater peace for the descendants of these communities. I want to commend Dr. Rosita Worl, Navy Region Northwest, Alaskan Command, Kake and Angoon community leaders, and my military policy team for their tireless work on this important issue. My team and I will also continue our work with the U.S. Army on recognition of the tragic situation that occurred with the Native people of Wrangell in the late 1860s.”

In February 1869, the USS Saginaw took several Kake tribal chiefs hostage and subsequently bombed and set fire to abandoned villages at Fossil Bluffs, Hamilton Bay, Retaliation Point on Security Bay, and a village known as the “Town Where No One Sleeps.” The destruction of food stores and shelter led to a significant loss of life for the Kake people. In October 1882, the U.S. Navy shelled the village of Angoon and subsequently set fire to homes, destroying the entire village. Six Tlingit children were killed by suffocation from the smoke, and many more Tlingit people died after losing food, supplies and shelter needed to survive.

Below is additional background on Sen. Sullivan’s work to secure the Navy’s apology to the communities of Kake and Angoon, which includes:

In 2023, the Sealaska Heritage Institute sent a letter to the Alaska congressional delegation requesting help to secure the Navy’s apology for the historic bombardment of Kake and Angoon.

In August 2023, Sen. Sullivan’s defense fellow held a series of meetings with Southeast tribal leaders on the issue.

On November 27, 2023, Sen. Sullivan sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calling on the DOD to recognize the historic wrongs and apologize to the communities.

On February 13, 2024, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante sent a letter to Sen. Sullivan’s team regarding the pursuit of an apology. Sen. Sullivan’s defense fellow, after speaking with Dr. Worl and other community leaders in Angoon and Kake, subsequently pressed the DOD for a concrete recognition plan.

On May 7, 2024, Sen. Sullivan’s defense fellow was briefed by Mr. Karnig Ohannessian, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment & Mission Readiness, on the Navy’s commitment to fund and host ceremonies.

On July 23, 2024, Sen. Sullivan’s defense fellow again contacted Navy officials for an update on the planned ceremonies.

On August 23, 2024, Sen. Sullivan’s defense fellow and other members of his staff were briefed by Mr. Ohannessian, who indicated the Navy Secretary had approved funds to pay for the ceremonies.



