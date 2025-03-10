Sullivan, Hirono Introduce Legislation to Require VA Call Centers in Rural States





U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), both members of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC), introduced the Representing VA with Accuracy (REP VA) Act to require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide rural states, such as Alaska and Hawaii, with an in-state call center to provide state-specific support for veterans seeking heath care appointments. This legislation follows years of work by Sen. Sullivan on this issue, including a recent commitment from VA Secretary Doug Collins during his nomination hearing.

“Veterans in Alaska need an in-state call center staffed by individuals who understand the unique needs of accessing health care in a rural state,” Senator Sullivan said.“When a call screener located in Washington state tells a veteran living on a remote island in Alaska to drive to Anchorage for their appointment, it’s pretty clear our veterans are not having their needs met. Our legislation requires the VA to give rural states their own, state-specific call center to quickly and accurately help veterans make their health appointments and bring down the unacceptable backlog in referral calls preventing our veterans from accessing their health benefits.”

“All veterans, especially those located in more rural and remote areas such as Hawaii and Alaska, should be able to pick up the phone and speak to someone at VA who is within their community and geographical time zone—people who will be able to better assist them and make them feel heard,” said Senator Hirono.“By requiring VA to establish call centers in rural areas and ensuring these call centers are clearly identified when contacting veterans, this legislation will help to reduce wait times while also taking steps to safeguard veterans from potential scams and help them to feel more secure.”



