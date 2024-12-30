Sullivan Secures Wins for Alaska in Major Water Infrastructure Bill





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, celebrated the Senate’s passage last week of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2024, which includes the Economic Development Reauthorization Act of 2024 and the Fiscally Responsible Highway Funding Act of 2024. The legislation features key victories for Alaska, including reauthorization of and funding for the Denali Commission through 2029, a novel Denali Commission Housing Fund, a new river-erosion program to mitigate damage from storm and flood events throughout the state, and provisions to cut red tape and significantly reduce costs for the Barrow Seawall project.

“My team and I worked hard over these past few months to craft provisions in this year’s WRDA reauthorization that maintain progress on major transportation projects throughout our great state, remove red tape and regulatory hurdles, improve safety and access for Alaskans, and close Alaska’s historic infrastructure gap as a young state,”said Sen. Sullivan. “We are a resource rich, but infrastructure poor state. This important legislation supports the vital work the Army Corps of Engineers is doing in so many of our communities—from Barrow to Seward—and improves the Corps’ ability to work cooperatively with Alaska Native tribal entities for the benefit of Alaskans. Lastly, I want to thank my fellow committee members for their continued recognition of the important role the Denali Commission plays in our state—providing funding for vital infrastructure in our rural communities. I’m particularly excited about the new opportunity the Denali Commission will have to address the shortage of affordable housing in rural Alaska.”

Regarding Alaska’s priorities, Sen. Sullivan’s provisions in WRDA 2024:

Extend the long-term management authorities of the Lowell Creek Flood Diversion System upgrade project for five years, or until 2032.

upgrade project for five years, or until 2032. Narrow the scope of the floodplain management prerequisite for the Barrow Coastal Erosion Mitigation Project so that North Slope Borough is not on the hook for flood insurance across an area the size of the State of Wyoming for a project taking place in a small area of one community.

so that North Slope Borough is not on the hook for flood insurance across an area the size of the State of Wyoming for a project taking place in a small area of one community. Add eligibility for “ riverine erosion ” to the storm damage prevention and reduction, coastal erosion, and ice and glacial damage program in Alaska with a 10 percent cost share for economically disadvantaged communities.

” to the storm damage prevention and reduction, coastal erosion, and ice and glacial damage program in Alaska with a 10 percent cost share for economically disadvantaged communities. Make the Tribal Partnership Program permanent, improving the Corps’ authorities to partner with Indian Tribes. This provision will assist with the installation of the mooring and anchoring system at Port Clarence .

permanent, improving the Corps’ authorities to partner with Indian Tribes. This provision will assist with the installation of the mooring and anchoring system at . Establish a Tribal Construction Partnerships Pilot Program that enables the Corps to partner with tribal groups on eligible projects to carry out construction of a project that will be transferred to the tribe.

that enables the Corps to partner with tribal groups on eligible projects to carry out construction of a project that will be transferred to the tribe. Continue an ongoing study under the Tribal Partnership Program to examine building a protected dock in Akutan Harbor to provide access to the village airport.

to provide access to the village airport. Reauthorize the Denali Commission through 2029.

through 2029. Establish a dedicated Denali Commission Housing Fund for building new housing to meet the needs of low-income and moderate-income households.

WRDA 2024 ensures the Army Corps of Engineers is responsive to local and regional water resources needs, including environmental infrastructure authorities critical to water and wastewater infrastructure. The legislation avoids one-size-fits-all requirements and maintains the Corps’ flexibility in developing project alternatives with non-federal sponsors. It also extends existing programs that allow the Corps to carry out feasibility studies and water resources development projects in economically disadvantaged communities, many of which are located in rural areas.

The Economic Development Reauthorization Act reauthorizes Economic Development Act (EDA) programs, modernizes the federal cost-share requirements for EDA programs and activities so distressed communities can have better access to EDA funding, and addresses hurdles for certain broadband projects that seek to use EDA funding. Finally, the legislation includes the Fiscally Responsible Highway Funding Act, which would make unspent Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program funding eligible to states via formula, allowing states to utilize this funding for high-priority transportation infrastructure projects.



