Sullivan Statement on Federal Funding Pause and Review





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) released the following statement regarding the temporary pause on the distribution of some federal funds, pending a review by the Trump administration:

“My office has heard from many Alaskans concerned about the Trump administration’s pause on the distribution of federal funds. My team and I are digging into the details of how this pause impacts Alaska and closely monitoring the situation.

“The pause is more limited in scope than some initial media reports suggested, but I still have concerns on how it can negatively impact Alaskans. The pause is being conducted to review compliance with several of the President’s executive orders, particularly those related to foreign aid, illegal immigration and DEI initiatives. According to the White House, the pause does not affect direct benefits to Americans and Alaskans—including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, Pell grants, Head Start, veterans’ benefits, rental assistance and similar programs.

“We will continue to work closely with Alaskans who may be impacted and share any additional guidance provided by the Office of Management and Budget. My team and I will continue to weigh in with the Trump administration on behalf of impacted Alaskans and our communities. If any individual Alaskan or Alaska organization is concerned about a particular grant or funding source, I encourage them to reach out to my office at 202.224.3004.”

The Office of Management and Budget released an initial guidance document which can be viewed here.

###



