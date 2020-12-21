Sunday Morning Car Thief Suspect Dead after Four APD Officers Discharge their Weapons

Moments after midnight on Sunday morning, APD received a stolen vehicle report in the Russian Jack Park area. The caller and owner of the vehicle told police that he was following the car thief on Pine Street and APD officers responded to what would end up being a fatal officer-involved shooting a short time later.

After responding, officers would locate the stolen vehicle, abandoned, on the 4600-block of Reka Drive and a perimeter was set up and a K9 unit was brought in to track the suspect, who was soon located in a wooded area of the Russian Jack Park.

According to the report, the K9 unit was deployed after the suspect ignored commands to give up. "Initial reports indicate(d) the suspect was armed with a gun," and four officers would draw and fire their weapons. Before any aid could be administered, it was determined that the suspect had died from his injuries.







The identity of the suspect will be released once next of kin notifications are complete. The identities of the officers will also be divulged once the mandatory 72-hour period has expired.

“Per policy the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) will review the officers’ use of force and determine whether or not it was justified. Once that has been completed, APD Internal Affairs will review the officers’ actions to confirm whether or not there was any violation of policy,” APD stated.

To view the entire press conference with Chief Doll, please visit APD’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/AnchoragePolice/videos/432064364634873






