Sunday Parks Highway Collision takes the Life of Anchorage Woman, Injures Two

Alaska Native News on Aug 24, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks revealed that one person is deceased following a collision involving a dump truck and a Jeep at mile 332 of the Parks Highway on Sunday morning.

Troopers say that a dump truck towing a trailer was traveling southbound on the shoulder of the Parks Highway at mile 332 at a slow rate of speed due to mechanical issues when, at approximately 8:34 am, a 2016 Jeep Patriot also traveling southbound collided with the rear end of the trailer.

Killed in the collision was Karina Sibayan, age 21, of Anchorage. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Injured in the collision, was the driver, 21-year-old Dylan Mayo, and passenger 23-year-old Kalen Lozano, both of Anchorage.

Mayo and Lozano were transported via ambulance to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.





