Support the Alaska Economy by Shopping Small on Small Business Saturday





Alaska – As the holiday season approaches, the Alaska Small Business Development Center (SBDC) invites you to join the celebration of Small Business Saturday on November 25th. This annual shopping event is a powerful reminder of the immense contribution that local businesses make to our communities.

For every dollar that you spend at an Alaskan-owned business, $0.63 stays right here in Alaska. More money staying in the state means higher wages for Alaskans, creating more jobs and developing thriving local communities. According to a 2021 report from the UA Center for Economic Development, shifting $1,000 in spending from non-local to local businesses would add an estimated $103 million to the state’s economy and create 5,850 additional jobs.

Your support ensures that these enterprises can continue to provide exceptional products and services, enriching our state for years to come.

Numerous events have been organized across the state to further enhance the Small Business Saturday experience. Alaskans can engage with their local Chamber of Commerce, attend special promotions, and participate in community gatherings. To make shopping and contributing to the prosperity of our neighborhoods easy, Shop Small launched a map of small businesses; search by your city to find those closest to you!

The Alaska SBDC is also proud to introduce the BuyAlaska Holiday Gift Guide, featuring over 75 businesses from across the state. This comprehensive guide provides a wealth of inspiration for those seeking unique, locally-made gifts for their loved ones this holiday season. By choosing gifts from Alaskan businesses, you not only find one-of-a-kind presents but also contribute to the livelihoods of local entrepreneurs and support the future of our economy.

Jon Bittner, Alaska SBDC State Director, stated, “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, creating jobs, driving innovation, and fostering a strong sense of community. By choosing to shop small, we invest in the heart of our towns and contribute significantly to Alaska’s economic vitality.”

“We’ve all heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the one that has the biggest impact is Shop Small Business Saturday. Shopping at a locally owned small business strengthens the economy and promotes future growth,” said Steve Brown, Alaska District Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration. “Small businesses offer more personalized customer service, and funds recirculate throughout the community as local tax payments, payroll, and charitable donations.”

This Small Business Saturday, let’s join forces to celebrate the remarkable contributions of local businesses and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the economic vitality of our communities. By shopping small, we invest in our neighborhoods, nurture entrepreneurship, and foster a spirit of community that makes Alaska a truly special place to live and work.

The Alaska Small Business Development Center is a statewide program hosted by the University of Alaska Anchorage through the Business Enterprise Institute. With a mission to empower Alaska’s small businesses to succeed, the Alaska SBDC provides no-cost, confidential business advising, low and no-cost workshops, and an online ecosystem of tools for entrepreneurs to start or grow their small businesses.



