Suspect in Alaska Club Parking Lot Homicide Takes Life after Police Contact





On Tuesday, the Anchorage Police Department rele3ased the name of the suspect, victim, and additional information on the Saturday evening homicide that occurred in the Alaska Club parking lot on Tudor.

Police say that after responding to a Sunday afternoon domestic disturbance call involving 2`-year-old Kawika Pacarro they were able to determine that Pacarro was involved in the Saturday killing of victim, 20-year-old Markland Morgan.

APD reports that when investigating the Sunday disturbance, they were able to locate Pacarro driving in South Anchorage. The officers followed the suspect “until he pulled over onto a dead-end street at Newell Drive and Clarks Road in the Bear Valley neighborhood.”

The department further reports that after a brief verbal exchange, Pacarro pulled a weapon and took his own life. Police say “No shots were fired at police and police did not discharge their weapons.”

According to the report, investigators are continuing their investigation in an attempt to determine “how the victim and suspect were associated and/or acquainted.”

Next of kin for both men have been notified.



