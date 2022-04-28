Suspect in Anchorage DV Assault Tuesday Night Arrested on Wednesday Morning on Wilson Street





Anchorage police responded to a Domestic Violence call on the 3700-block of Wilson Street at approximately 6:40 pm on Tuesday but were denied entry into the residence APD reported.

When officers arrived they managed to make verbal contact with both individuals involved in the altercation through the door, but the male involved, later identified as 39-year-old Ottawa K. Wiehl, was uncooperative and refused to open the door. All the while, officers could hear Wiehl yelling at the female inside.

20 minutes later, the female was able to exit the dwelling through the back of the building to safety. Police observed that she had injuries to her upper body.

“After negotiation attempts with Wiehl failed, officers obtained an arrest warrant for misdemeanor DV Assault along with a search warrant to affect (sic) the arrest,” APD said in the report.

Officers breached the door, but when they did so, Wiehl produced a knife and threatened to harm himself. The officers backed off and a CIT-trained officer was called to the scene. Negotiations with Weihl failed to talk him out of the house. Because police determined that no one was in harm’s way, they decided at 10:55 pm, to leave the area with the intent to return later.

At 8:54 am on Wednesday, APD’s warrant unit along with day shift officers observed Weihl walk away from the dwelling and made contact with him, by 9:01 am, he was in custody.

Weihl was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on the warrant issued the night before.





