Suspect in Custody after Fourth of July Centennial Circle Stabbing Incident

Alaska Native News Jul 6, 2019.

APD say they have a stabbing suspect in custody after a July fourth incident on the 8800-block of Centennial Circle

Officers responded to that location at around 7:45 pm on Independence Day evening and upon arrival located an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers were able to talk to several witnesses including the victim and developed a suspect description.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Rigoberto Walker, a short distance away on Peck Avenue. He was arrested on multiple counts of Assault.

No details on the victim’s condition are currently available.





