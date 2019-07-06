Suspect in Custody after Fourth of July Centennial Circle Stabbing Incident

- Home
APD say they have a stabbing suspect in custody after a July fourth incident on the 8800-block of Centennial Circle
Officers responded to that location at around 7:45 pm on Independence Day evening and upon arrival located an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Officers were able to talk to several witnesses including the victim and developed a suspect description.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Rigoberto Walker, a short distance away on Peck Avenue. He was arrested on multiple counts of Assault.
No details on the victim’s condition are currently available.